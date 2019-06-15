  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Emomali Rahmon congratulates Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on his election as President of Kazakhstan

    11:56, 15 June 2019
    Photo: None
    DUSHANBE. KAZINFORM President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon congratulated Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on his election as the President of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

    "I would like to congratulate Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on his election as the President of Kazakhstan and wish him good health and success," Emomali Rahmon said unveiling the CICA Summit.

    He also greeted the delegation of Sri Lanka as the new CICA member.

    As earlier reported, the V CICA Summit started its work in Dushanbe.

    Tags:
    President of Kazakhstan CICA President
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!