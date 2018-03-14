Emomali Rahmon invites Nursultan Nazarbayev to visit Tajikistan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon invited his Kazakh counterpart Nursultan Nazarbayev to visit Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"We highly appreciate the level of cooperation achieved between our countries. We take this opportunity to express our sincere gratitude for your efforts in this regard, for the support and assistance that you provide us with on a regular basis. With great pleasure, I invite you to visit the Republic of Tajikistan any time convenient for you, Nursultan Abishevich. We will be glad to see you on the Tajik soil," Emomali Rahmon said, making a joint statement to the press after the talks with Nursultan Nazarbayev

It should be mentioned that Kazakhstan and Tajikistan established diplomatic relations on January 7, 1993. Since the countries gained independence, the relations between the two countries have been developing in the spirit of friendship and strategic partnership. A solid international treaty framework of the bilateral cooperation that covers virtually all areas of the Kazakh-Tajik interaction has been created. According to the Ministry of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan, as of the end of 2017, the commodity turnover between Kazakhstan and Tajikistan reached $776.3 million, which is 31.5% higher than for the same period last year ($590.2 million).