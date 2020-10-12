Emomali Rahmon receives 90.92% of votes in Tajikistan Presidential Election

DUSHANBE. KAZINFORM- Tajikistan’s incumbent President Emomali Rahmon has won Sunday’s presidential election with 90.92% of votes. Chairman of the Central Commission for Elections and Referenda Bakhtiyor Khudoyorzoda announced these preliminary results at a briefing on Monday at the presence of the representatives of political parties, home and international observers, and a wide range of media staff, Khovar reports.

«Voting took place at 3,375 polling station, including 39 abroad. Out of nearly 5 million Tajiks who are eligible to vote, 4.2 million or 85.39% have cast their ballots on October 11,» he added.

«Incumbent President Emomali Rahmon that was nominated from Federation of Independent Trade Unions of Tajikistan, Youth Union of Tajikistan and the People’s Democratic Party of Tajikistan received 3.8 million votes or 90.92%,» Khudoyorzoda said.

Thus, according to the preliminary information,​ ​ 3.03%, (127.746) of voters cast their ballots for Latifzoda Rustam, the candidate from the Agrarian Party, 2.15% (90,587) for Rahmatzoda Rustam, from the Party of Economic Reforms, 1.17 % (49,212) for Abdulloev Miroj, from the Communist Party, and 1.49% (62,853) for Abduhalim Gafforov, from the Socialist Party of Tajikistan.