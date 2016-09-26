Emomali Rahmon visits Zafarobod district in Sughd Province

DUSHANBE. KAZINFORM - On the second day of his working visit to Sughd Province, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, His Excellency Emomali Rahmon paid a working visit to Zafarobod district.

About 3 thousand residents of Zafarobod gathered in the Central Stadium to meet the Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon.



Leader of the Nation was welcomed with a traditional hospitality and warmth.



A colorful cultural program was performed in honor of the visit of the President of Tajikistan, His Excellency, Emomali Rahmon.



A solemn opening ceremony of the secondary educational institution No.20 was held today in "Bakht" settlement of the district of Zafarobod with the participation of President Emomali Rahmon.



The teachers and pupils met the Head of State with sincerity and cordiality.



Leader of the Nation cut the ribbon and closely reviewed classrooms and conditions created in subject rooms.



The new building covers a total area of 3,830 thousand sq. meters and its facilities cover an area of 1,660 m2; all favorable conditions have been created here for study. The school is designed for 360 pupils in one shift; it has 12 classrooms, computer rooms, Exact Sciences Laboratories, library, clerical and other auxiliary facilities. In addition, the new building has a gym with 240 seats and a dining room with 60 seats.



7 million somoni was spent for the construction of the new secondary school building. Now, after the commissioning of a new modern building, 700 pupils can be educated in two shifts.



Emomali Rahmon also visited "Bakht" collective farm to get familiar with the campaign to harvest cotton and the agricultural sector activity.

The total area of land allocated for cotton amounts to 9.325 thousand hectares.



It was also briefed that farmers of Zafarobod district sowed grain in an area of 6 thousand 600 hectares as a whole, on 8 hectares - potatoes, 416 hectares - vegetables, 1,300 ha - melons, 9 thousand ha - forage crops.



The total area of the orchards and vineyards is 967 hectares.



In Zafarobod district the President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon commissioned as well a sewing workshop "Aziza".



The Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, His Excellency Emomali Rahmon, with the participation of thousands of residents and visitors, in a solemn ceremony pulled back the curtain from the monument to the founder of the first Tajik State, King Ismoili Somoni, and raised the national flag.



Next to the monument, national flag on a 26-meter-high flagpole measuring 3.5 meters by 7 meters was raised by the President of the country Emomali Rahmon.



After the inauguration of the facility, President Emomali Rahmon delivered a speech before the leadership, activists and residents of Zafarobod district.

The President of the country congratulated all the audience and residents of the region with the opening of a number of important facilitates, calling them a worthy gift of the state and the government of the country during the celebration of the 25th anniversary of the state independence of the country.



President Emomali Rahmon noted with satisfaction that in honor of the 25th anniversary of the state independence constructive process is in full swing in all cities and districts of the country, and our glorious people, including residents of Zafarobod district, have made unprecedented efforts for the improvement of their homeland, its development and progress, Kazinform has learnt from Khovar.