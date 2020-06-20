Emomali Rahmon wishes Nursultan Nazarbayev sooner recovery

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon sent a telegram to First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev wishing him speedy recovery, the Elbasy’s press service reports.

«I would like to express the words of all-round fraternal support. I sincerely wish You sooner recovery, high spirits, long life and wellbeing,» the telegram reads.

As earlier reported, the Elbasy was tested positive for coronavirus. Nursultan Nazarbayev is at self-isolation now.