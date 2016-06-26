Emotional Adele wows Glastonbury

LONDON. KAZINFORM Pop star Adele has conquered the Glastonbury festival with an emotional set, full of generosity and warmth.

The crowd in front of the Pyramid Stage stretched as far as the eye could see, as she opened with a note-perfect rendition of Hello.

The star changed one of the lyrics to say "I've been Glastonbury dreaming", prompting a huge roar of appreciation.

"You look amazing!" she screamed as the song reached its coda, before inviting the audience to sing with her.

"Glastonbury means the world to me, I'm not even lying," she said later. "I've always wanted to do this my whole life but I've been too scared."

She then found a young girl in the crowd and told her she'd been coming to the festival "since I was your age" and invited her on stage for an impromptu selfie.

