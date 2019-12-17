Emperor of Japan and King of Jordan congratulate Kazakhstanis on Independence Day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is receiving congratulatory letters and telegrams on the occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reported with the reference to Akorda.

In his welcome letter Emperor of Japan Naruhito wished Kassym-Jomart Tokayev prosperity and welfare to the people of Kazakhstan.

The President of Germany, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, congratulating Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on his national holiday confirmed his country's intention to continue multifaceted bilateral cooperation.

King of Jordan Abdullah II on behalf of his people and Government sent wishes for further progress and prosperity of our country.

King of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa bin Salman Al Khalifa, President of Lithuania Gitanas Nauseda, President of Romania Klaus Iohannis, President of Mongolia Battulga Khaltmaa, President of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic, President of Finland Sauli Niinisto, President of Israel Reuven Rivlin, President of Poland Andrzej Duda and President of Italy Sergio Mattarella congratulated President Tokayev and people of Kazakhstan on the Independence Day.