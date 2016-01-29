Employment Road Map-2020: Over 200,000 people employed since program&#39;s start

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 222.5 thousand people were employed In Kazakhstan in 2011- 2015 for the period of implementation of the "Employment Road Map-2020" program, the Ministry of Health and Social Development says.

34.7 thousand Kazakhstanis have been taught the basics of entrepreneurship and received microcredits for doing own business.

80.8 thousand people were sent to youth practice, 122.9 thousand people passed training and retraining courses.

As the department recalled, in 2015, the Ministry updated the “Employment Road Map-2020" program. On December 8, 2015, the Government approved amendments to the program aimed at preserving and creating jobs.

"In order to save jobs of skilled industrial workers it is planned to implement a temporary mechanism for subsidizing 2/3 wages lost due to the reduction of working time. It is also envisaged to organize training of workers,” the Ministry says.

