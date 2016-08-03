Employment Roadmap 2020: 35 social facilities to be repaired in Atyrau region this year

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In 2016 in, the government allocated 1.4 billion tenge for implementation of the first stage of the "Employment Roadmap 2020" program in Atyrau region, providing for employment through development of infrastructure and housing and utilities services, government.kz reported.

These funds will be used to implement 35 infrastructure projects, 29 of which to be repaired, and 6 underpass minor repairs.

Among buildings to be repaired, 31 objects are of education field, 1 - social protection, 3 - culture.

The implementation of infrastructure projects will create 613 jobs, employment centers will provide workplaces for 316 people.

Currently 30 projects have been launched, which already employed 364 people, including 204 members of the Employment Roadmap-2020.

According to the Ministry of Health and Social Development of Kazakhstan, in 2015 13.7 billion tenge were allocated for implementation of the first direction of the ERM-2020 program, in total 588 infrastructure projects were put into service and 8.6 thousand were employed in the country. For implementation of the first direction of the ERM-2020, 80.1 billion tenge was allocated in 2016. These funds will be distributed between the regions according to applications of local agencies on projects' number.