ENARSA ready to invest USD 10 mln in green technologies of Astana airport

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A presentation dedicated to the EXPO-2017 was held in the commerce and industrial chamber "Argentina-Kazakhstan" in Buenos Aires for the business community of Argentina and state energy corporation "ENARSA".

As the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan informs, Commissioner of the EXPO-2017, First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Rapil Zhoshybayev told about the large-scale work on preparation for the exhibition in Astana and informed the Argentinian side about the conditions of participation in the EXPO, customs, taxation and other preferences.

In turn, Head of ENARSA Company F. Salim noted that the Argentinian side supported the idea of holding the exhibition in Kazakhstan. Moreover, the theme of the exhibition matches the strategy of the company providing for development of energy-saving technologies and using of alternative energy.

Upon completion of the meeting, the Head of the Company informed R. Zhoshybayev about the readiness of ENARSA to take part in the EXPO-2017 and invest USD 10 mln in the green technologies of the new passenger terminal of the Astana airport.