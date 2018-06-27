Enchantment of Astana Opera Theatre

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Astana Opera Theatre fascinates everyone. The secret of its enticement is hidden not only in its configuration but also in each of its details.

The theatre occupies 64,000 square meters. Its scene area, consisting of four scenes, stretches over 3,000 square meters. A huge foot bridge leads to its grand entrance.



The building of the theatre is elevated due to the system of step terraces. The square in front of the theater and passages are revetted with natural stone solutions. The walls of the building are faced with natural stone (marble), brass and copper. The roof is covered with acidified and stabilized copper plates.















Works of Kazakhstan's sculptors Murat Mansurov and Toktar Yermekov stand in front of the main entrance. Sculptural composition was moulded in Italy.











A rooftop quadriga is made in the form of Tomyris, the Queen of the Massagetae, a Scythian/Saka ethnic group. Its author is Kazakhstan's craftsman Kanat Nurbatov. All the sculptural compositions are made of bronze.



The 1,600 kg chandelier made of bohemian crystal in the main theatre lobby casts a spell on everyone. The floor is paved with natural Sicilian marble slabs. The 3D wall art painting were inspired by the nature of Kazakhstan, namely, the Charyn canyons in Almaty region and shore lakes of Burabay resorts.



























The main hall with a forestage, an orchestra pit, main floor and different circles is the heart of the entire ensemble. The galleries of doming mould are swept and garnished with gilded national Kazakh ornaments imitating incrusted turquoise stones. Thanks to those wraparound balconies and golden-red color grade the auditorium reminds a pomegranate when sliced open.







The main curtain made of flame proof velours opens softly in three different ways.















Roll pleats of two kinds are hanging on wall mirrors at the main hall. Depending on acoustic needs there used either sound absorptive or reverberating pleats. Even its hardwood flooring made of beech, birch, slowly growing spruce fir, cherry paneling coupled with brass affects the theatre acoustics.











A restaurant and a chamber music hall, decorated with Sicilian marble and leaf-gold, are situated on the fourth floor. Italian designers were invited to decorate the ceiling.











There are about 1,000 spotlights with varying capacity and prescription at the main hall.











There are rehearsal rooms, including those for chorus, ballet troupe, full rehearsals and 8 additional small rehearsal rooms, above 10 dressing rooms, lounge areas for musicians, a warehouse and a coffee-room.















The theatre was built in 2013 on the initiative of President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev. Author of the project is Behgjet Isa Pacolli.