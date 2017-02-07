Energy Minister explains gasoline price increase

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On Tuesday, at the Government's enlarged meeting, Minister of Energy Kanat Bozumbayev has commented on increase in gasoline prices in Kazakhstan.

According to him, one of the reasons is change of the tenge rate against the Russian rouble two weeks ago, which directly impacted Russia’s petrol price.

“As you know, in 2016 the rate of tenge against the Russian rouble weakened by 20%,” he reminded and added that domestic oil refineries are working normally.