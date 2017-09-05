Energy minister lambasts repairs at ArcelorMittal Temirtau's thermal power plant

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Minister of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kanat Bozumbayev, has dubbed the troubled facilities in terms of the preparation for the upcoming heating season, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"In a number of regions, there are outstanding issues that require additional measures to ensure the stability of the upcoming heating season," Kanat Bozumbayev said in a government session.

In particular, the head of the Energy Ministry dwelled on the preparation of facilities in Karaganda region, including Thermal Power Plant No.2 of ArcelorMittal Temirtau JSC, for operation in the autumn and winter conditions.

"According to the schedule, it is planned to repair three boilers and one turbine at the thermal power plant. As of the beginning of September, repairs of two boilers, the 2nd and 5th, have been completed. The boiler No. 6 and the turbine No. 2 are under repair to be finished on November 22 and September 30 this year. At the same time, emergency shutoffs of Thermal Power Plant No.2 of this station were noticed after repairs. This demonstrates poor repair operations this year," Kanat Bozumbayev said.

The Minister also noted the need to enhance control over the preparation of other power plants for the heating season and named a number of troubled facilities in various regions of the country.