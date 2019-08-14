Energy Minister reports to President on situation at domestic fuel market

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Minister of Energy Kanat Bozumbayev, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of Akorda.

At the meetingPresident Tokayev was informed of the results of the Ministry’s work over thepast seven months of 2019.

The Head ofState was also briefed on the current stable situation at the domestic fuelmarket, development of oil and gas sector, state of oil refineries and positivedynamics of attracting investment into energy sector.

Kassym-JomartTokayev positively estimated the development of energy sector and instructed tofurther step up efforts in that direction.