Energy Minister says it will be easier to control fuel prices in November

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Minister of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kanat Bozumbayev, has promised that in November the ministry will do its best to exert a greater influence on the cost of fuel, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to him, there will have been more tools for adjusting the prices by that time.

"The high fuel prices are not surprising because Russian fuel is expensive, KZT220-225 per litre, whereas in Kazakhstan it is KZT190 per litre. The share [of Russian fuel] will reduce from 40% to 20% in November. In November, we will have more leverage over the prices," the minister said.

He also stressed that the fuel operators had been warned that it was unacceptable to hold and then to sell fuel at higher prices.

"We will take actions towards them. In Astana, only two large filling station chains have limitations on selling fuel - those are KazMunaiGas (they are to defuse the issue on Thursday or Friday) and another private chain. We are working with them. In order to close up this gap exceeding 100,000 tons that developed in October due to the suspension of operations at the Pavlodar refinery, it is necessary to wait for the completion of the final stage of its modernization," Bozumbayev said.

"Within the past year and a half, we have speeded up all the processes, and we believe that this year the modernization at the Pavlodar refinery will be completed. At the Atyrau refinery, it is almost over, they are testing the facilities, will start performing fluid catalytic cracking, and, then, at the beginning of the year will already have 100% supply with own high-octane types of fuel. In addition, the Pavlodar and Atyrau refineries will start producing jet fuel."

Summing up, he asked all citizens of Kazakhstan to be patient.

"The transition is a sensitive issue. We'll set the things straight. In particular, the price adjustment is possible in early November. The share of Russian fuel will fall by one half in the domestic market of Kazakhstan," the minister promised.