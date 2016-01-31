Energy Minister Shkolnik visited London (PHOTO)

LONDON. KAZINFORM On 25th January, Vladimir Shkolnik, Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan, paid a working visit to London and had working meetings with heads of a number of UK’s governmental structures and energy companies.

A meeting with Lord Hutton, MP, Chairman of the Nuclear Industry Association, focused on the current state and perspectives of the co-operation between the two states in the area of energy, including renewable sources of energy and attracting British investment.

At a meeting of the Minister with Mr. Peter Earl, CEO of Independent Power Corporation, the parties discussed the implementation of joint investment projects.

Minister Shkolnik also met with Mr. Sean Rooney, Government Relations, Royal Dutch Shell, to discuss the current state and perspectives of the joint energy projects. The company expressed willingness to ensure security at oil and gas fields, as well as increasing the local content.

Working meetings of the Minister of energy with Mr. Chris Weston, Executive Director, Aggreko, and Lady Barbara Judge, Chairman, the Institute of Directors, Chairman Emeritus – United Kingdom Atomic Energy Authority, had focused on issues of co-operation of the two countries in the energy sector.

Minister Shkolnik called British companies on an active participation in EXPO 2017 in Astana and present innovative renewable technologies. In turn, heads of UK companies emphasised a high potential of the energy sector of Kazakhstan and expressed their readiness for further co-operation.

Source: British Embassy in the UK







