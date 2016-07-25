Energy Ministry denies rumors about fuel price hike in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan has denied the rumors about possible fuel price hike in the country.

Official spokesperson of the ministry Askar Dzhaldinov quashed the rumors about the oncoming fuel price hike swirling in social media on Monday.



"The rumors about the oncoming fuel and gas oil price hike are spread via social media and WhatsUp. It's just utter rubbish! The Ministry of Energy has no plans to increase prices, since they are regulated by the market itself. Today's price of AI-92 fuel stood at 125 tenge per litre," Dzhaldinov wrote in a Facebook post.