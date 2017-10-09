Energy Ministry: Kazakhstan imports more gasoline from Russia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan is increasing the gasoline imports from the Russian Federation, Vice Minister of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan Asset Magauov told a briefing in the Central Communications Service on Monday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

He said that the purpose is to prevent a gasoline shortage.



"According to our estimates, in September, the imports have increased to about 90,000 tons, i.e. nearly doubled. Being up to 15% before, the share of imports almost reached 30% in September. At the same time, not all of our companies were actively engaged in importing due to the fact that we have rather stern legislation as to retail prices regulation. That is, any simultaneous rise in retail prices can be deemed a price collusion, and, thus, some companies imported no supplies. Therefore, despite the imported 90,000 tons, in September, the residual stock continued decreasing in contrast to what was at the beginning of the month," said Asset Magauov, talking about the current fuel market situation.

The ministry keeps in touch with Russian colleagues regarding the situation.

"Today I talked with the Vice-President of Rosneft about the issue of speeding up the supplies. In other words, we see their support. We plan that the imports to Kazakhstan will be at the level of at least 100,000 tons," Asset Magauov added.

In addition, on October 4, the Energy Minister and the National Economy Minister signed a joint protocol that during retail price checks the Committee for the Protection of Competition and Natural Monopolies will assume the price factor that affects all market participants equally.

"That is, if these are justified imports, justified prices, it will not be deemed a price collusion," Asset Magauov summed up.

It is noteworthy that Kazakhstan saw the AI-92 gasoline shortage this September.