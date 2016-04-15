Energy Ministry officially confirmed Kazakhstan’s participation in OPEC meeting
15:44, 15 April 2016
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Ministry of Energy has officially confirmed Kazakhstan's participation in the meeting of OPEC and non-OPEC countries.
According to the press release of the ministry, the agency has officially confirmed our country's participation in the meeting of OPEC and non-OPEC countries in the face of Kazakhstan's Minister of Energy K.Bozumbayev. The Ministry will represent the interests of the Republic of Kazakhstan.