Energy Ministry shares gas production forecasts

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today, at a roundtable meeting in the Majilis, Vice Minister of Energy Magzum Mirzagaliyev shared gas production forecasts for the nearest 20 years, Kazinform correspondent says.

"In the long run, we plan to ramp up gas production. We expect that from 2019 through 2030, the annual average growth rate will be at 4%," Magzum Mirzagaliyev said.



The Vice Minister also informed of gas production volumes for previous years.



"In 2018, gas output was 55.5bn cubic meters that is 5% higher against 2017. The bulk of gas produced comes from large deposits - Karachaganak (34%), Tengiz (28%) and Kashagan (14%)," said Mirzagaliyev.



"Out of 55.5bn cubic meters of gas produced, 14.2mn were reinjected to maintain reservoir pressure in order to increase recoverability of liquid hydrocarbons. 6.8bn cubic meters are used for other technological needs of companies. More than 15bn cubic meters are delivered to the domestic market and more than 19mn are exported abroad," he added.