Engine vibration forced КС 873 flight to return to Nur-Sultan – Air Astana

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The representatives of the Corporate Communications Department of Air Astana commented on the incident with the flight КС 873 that returned to Nur-Sultan Airport.

According to Air Astana, the plane flying en Nur-Sultan-Moscow (Sheremetyevo) route returned to the departure airport at 09:56pm for technical reasons. "A message of high-level vibration and exhaust gas temperature rise in engine No.1 appeared on the alarm display. The crew idled the engine and took a decision to come back to the departure airport. The plane landed safely," Air Astana informed.



All the passengers including those in Sheremetyevo were provided with meals and accommodation. The passengers of the delayed flight departed to Moscow by Boeing 767 (flight No. КС 893) at 08:05am.