Engineering Unions of Kazakhstan and Czech Republic intensify cooperation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Engineering Unions of Kazakhstan and the Czech Republic intensify cooperation, this has been announced at today's briefing in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs by Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Serjan Abdikarimov.

"Today we are working on the issue of cooperation between the Engineering Unions of Kazakhstan and the Czech Republic as we believe this is a very important area," said the ambassador.

The diplomat stressed that Kazakhstan is interested in the involvement of engineering technology from the Czech Republic because this industry is the strongest side of the Czech economy forming the basis of its export potential. The republic produces cars for the European Union and Russia. It should be noted that the Czech Republic imports a variety of equipment including components, materials, treatment plants, electrical appliances, pharmaceutical products and others.