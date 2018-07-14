England and Belgium set to clash for 2018 FIFA World Cup bronze

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The national football teams of England and Belgium are set to play on Saturday for the third place of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, which runs in Russia since June 14, TASS reports.

The Belgian team played last time in the match for the third place of the world football championships in 1986 and eventually finished in the 4th place, which is still the national team's best result in the history of FIFA World Cups.

Team England, which is the 1966 world champion, vied last time for the bronze in 1990, but lost the match to the Italian national side.

England and Belgium already met each other at the 2018 World Cup in Russia in the final match of their Group G. Both teams have already qualified for the round of Last 16 prior to that match, however the Belgian squad eventually enjoyed a 1-0 win over England.

The Belgian team then defeated Japan 3-2 in the Last 16 and Brazil 2-1 in the quarterfinals, but lost to France 0-1 in the semifinals. England edged out Colombia with 4-3 win on the penalties shootout in Last 16, then knocked out Sweden with 2-0 win in the quarterfinals, but was stopped in the semifinals by Croatia, suffering a defeat in the penalty shootout.

The match for the 2018 FIFA World Cup bronze medals between England and Belgium will be played at the Saint Petersburg Stadium and is scheduled to kick off at 5:00 p.m. local time (14:00 GMT).

The final match of the championship for the much-coveted World Cup Trophy brings together the teams from France and Croatia and will be played on Sunday at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow starting at 6:00 p.m. local time (15:00 GMT).

Russia is staging its first-ever FIFA World Cup, which kicked off in Moscow with a remarkable opening show at Luzhniki Stadium on the evening of June 14.

The country selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup and they are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

The national football team of hosts Russia managed to make it to the quarterfinals stage of this world championship, where Croatia edged them out in a 4-2 penalty shootout on July 7 at the Fisht Arena in Sochi.