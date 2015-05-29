England should host 2018 World Cup not Russia, says Lennart Johansson

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - England should be given the 2018 World Cup instead of Russia, the former Uefa president Lennart Johansson has said, Kazinform refers to The Guardian.com.

Johansson, who lost the 1998 Fifa presidential election to Sepp Blatter, says the 2018 and 2022 World Cup awards should be reviewed in the light of the new corruption charges.

Johansson, 85, speaking after seven Fifa officials including two vice-presidents were arrested by police in Zurich for extradition to the USA, told the Swedish newspaper Sportbladet: "I expect they will reconsider the [World Cup] decisions. Blatter himself has said that the decision to go east wasn't proper. I am sure the initiative will now be taken to make a new decision.

"England haven't had it since 1966 and it's considered 'the motherland of football', whatever we might think. They are worthy of the attention."

He added: "I'm not surprised at what is happening. Blatter will obviously ensure that he wins the election in his own way. I think it's unfortunate that the world's biggest sporting movement has such a leader at the top, I really do."

The Russia 2018 organising committee head, Alexey Sorokin, insisted he was not concerned about the criminal investigation into the awarding of the 2018 and 2022 World Cups and said there was no point in even discussing the idea of a revote for the tournaments - something Fifa has also ruled out.

He told Sky Sports News: "We have repeatedly stated that we're not afraid of any investigation. We cooperated with the investigation that was going on for about two years which was headed by Mr [Michael] Garcia. We submitted all the facts, all the papers, we submitted our testimonies - we did everything the process wanted us to do. We don't know what else we can contribute to that.

"We repeatedly said the process was transparent and that we're not concerned with any investigations. It's just strange there's a chance to go through the same thing again, where everything was seemingly closed."

Asked if he was worried about a revote, he added: "No, because we are so deep in the preparation, we've done so much. Our government, our country, has done so much already for the preparation of an excellent World Cup, I don't even want to discuss it with anyone."

On Blatter's future, he said: "We wish the current president all the success in the elections."

Blatter is not attending Thursday morning's Fifa medical conference in Zurich, as he was originally scheduled to do, and nor is he expected to attend the meeting of Uefa's member association heads after that, a Fifa spokesman said.

Fifa's chief medical officer, Jiri Dvorak, said Blatter sent his apologies at being unable to attend the medical conference.

Dvorak told delegates: "President Blatter apologises for not being able to come today because of the turbulence you have probably followed in the media.

"He said he has to fulfil his duties in the management of the situation which is probably more important than to come to us, so he sends his sincere apologies."