England win the Ashes after resounding innings triumph over Australia

LONDON. KAZINFORM Before midday, the England players in their brilliant-white costumes, accompanied by another slim figure in blue training gear (not an interloper, nor one of the support staff, but Jimmy Anderson), were doing their lap of honour in front of an adoring capacity crowd here.

The last rites of an extraordinary match had not taken long, 39 minutes to be precise, and they had been devoid of much drama. The Durham boys, Mark Wood and Ben Stokes, dispatched a passive Australia tail that could barely muster a whimper.

The game was already up and there was not a hint of defiance from the Aussie bowlers with the bat in their hands. Maybe they were still contemplating the news that their captain, Michael Clarke, would be retiring after the Oval Test, confirmation of which was released to the general public within minutes of Wood disturbing Nathan Lyon's stumps, with Australia still 78 runs adrift of avoiding an innings defeat.

The announcement of Clarke's retirement was almost akin to the passing of an ancient relative. It should not have been a surprise; after just about every one-sided Ashes series the losing captain or coach is on his way. Yet the news was still a jolt, a reminder that the series was already over even though there is one Test to come. A most substantial figure on the Australian cricketing landscape was moving on, almost inevitably to the less demanding but jolly crowded environs of the Channel 9 commentary box. A fresh era for Australian cricket was beckoning. Ricky Ponting, a measured commentator on this series, has surmised that eight of the original touring party to England 2015 may never play Test cricket again after the game at The Kia Oval.By contrast, the cricket here was nondescript and remarkably relaxed; the emotion would come after the game was over. Cook had to start with Wood as he was in the middle of an over and, at the other end, he gave the ball to Stokes. Both were deserving of the opportunity to finish it all off since their efforts throughout the series have seldom been rewarded with a bagful of wickets. In any case, Stokes had been England's most potent bowler on Friday.

He was still swinging the ball expertly on Saturday morning and soon found the edge of Mitchell Starc's bat. The catch was snaffled at second slip by Ian Bell, who was soon to join Ian Botham as one of two Englishmen to play in five successful Ashes series. Wood then propelled a swinging yorker that was far too good for Josh Hazlewood; he then bowled Lyon off the inside edge.

England celebrated in a fervent huddle before the obvious man of the match, Stuart Broad, extricated himself to shake the hands of the umpires and the two desolate Australians out in the middle.

The crowd stayed on and was silent and spellbound throughout the post-match interviews, conducted by Mike Atherton, who had foolishly forgotten to take a box of tissues with him. Clarke was tearful when discussing his imminent retirement - "I'm sick of crying on TV" - and then Cook welled up - "not you as well", said a bemused Atherton.

I'm fairly confident that there were no tears in 1953, when Len Hutton and Lindsay Hassett spoke after England had regained the Ashes at The Oval. But this is the 21st century and, in a curious way, the emotions of the two captains were a reminder of the special hold the Ashes still has over the participants and those lucky enough to have tickets when there is actually some cricket going on.

The series was diminished because Australia capitulated so rapidly, not a sentence I envisaged writing at the start of July. Their inability to play the moving ball was alarming and the ball moved consistently once the two sides left St John's Wood. The batting failures emasculated their bowlers, who could not respond to the pressure of having to retrieve practically impossible situations. When Steve Smith takes over, his main concern will be to find three or four decent batsmen, whereupon Australia will be a force again. Two of their next three series are against Bangladesh and West Indies - the other is a mouthwatering little contest against the Kiwis.

They will recover quickly enough.

There will not be as many changes of personnel for England, who have a more taxing winter against Pakistan in the UAE, and in South Africa.

Cook spoke glowingly about the youngsters. Between Bell and Broad in the batting order they are all young, gifted, exciting and inconsistent. Here is a combination to ensure that England will be worth watching over the next few years - often exciting, sometimes exasperating. That's not a bad deal. However, there are issues for the selectors and one of them will crop up before the final Test, namely the identity of Cook's opening partner.Adam Lyth may be outstanding in the pre-match football - one does not require the eye of Paul Wilson to recognise a triallist with Manchester City on the ball - but his batting later in the day has not inspired the same confidence. In the UAE, an ability to play spin will be important and in his fleeting duels with Lyon in this series Lyth has been none too convincing. The generous course would be to give him one more chance. That may not be the clinical, ruthless response. The situation is complicated by the lack of obvious alternatives.

England will need more spinners, not as a replacement for Moeen Ali, who has had a fine all-round series, but as an addition. Perhaps Adil Rashid will have a game, but one more spinner may be required for the tour to the UAE. Here again the list of candidates is disturbingly short.

These are urgent concerns, but they are for tomorrow. For the moment perhaps we should concentrate on today's news. As predicted - on Thursday night, rather than four weeks ago - England regained the Ashes on a sunny Saturday morning in Nottingham. Thousands lingered in the stands to let it all sink in and to snatch a treasured autograph of England cricketers on the boundary edge doing exactly the same.