English Football Association concerned over security at Euro 2016

Chairman of the English Football Association Gregory Dyke said Tuesday the association had "serious concerns" about the security in the French city of Lille where English and Russian fans will be present this week.

"Whilst we will be working hard to positively influence their behaviour we have serious concerns around the security arrangements for the city in the next few days. These concerns are heightened with the knowledge that Russia will play in Lille on Wednesday afternoon," Dyke wrote in a letter to UEFA, as quoted by the BBC.

He rejected UEFA assumption that both English and Russian supporters were responsible for the violence inside the stadium in Marseille after the match between the countries' national teams on June 11.

On June 11, the Russian national football team played in a draw with the team of England at the Velodrome stadium in Marseille within the UEFA's Euro 2016 championship. After the match, the clashes between dozens of Russian and English fans erupted at the stadium.

As a result, two Russian and six English nationals were detained after the scuffles and were charged with administrative offense.

