ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A Fan of Leicester Shane Petcher presented a gift to his wife after visiting the fight of Gennady Golovkin (36-0, 33 KO's) and Kel Brook (36-1, 25 KO's) in London, Sports.kz reports.

Even though the couple are not box fans, Petcher's wife liked the Kazakh-style coat which GGG came out to the ring. To fulfill the wish of the wife Shane bought a similar coat.