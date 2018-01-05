Eni’s subsidiary gets 50 pct of mineral rights in Isatay oilfield

ASTANA. KAZINFORM JSC National Company KazMunayGas (KMG) has transferred 50 percent of Isatay block mineral rights to Eni Isatay B.V., Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to KMG's statement on the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange website dated December 22, 2017, the company closed a deal to transfer 50 pct of the mineral rights under the contract for combined hydrocarbon exploration and production at Isatay block in favor of Eni Isatay B.V.