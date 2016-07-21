Entrepreneurs from Shanxi province interested in cooperation with Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM First Vice Prime Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic Muhammetkaly Abulgaziev met with a delegation of Shanxi Province of China headed by Vice Governor Wang Lixia, the Kyrgyz Government's Office reports.

The issues of cooperation in economic, investment and cultural-humanitarian cooperation discussed at the meeting.

First Vice Deputy Prime Minister Muhammetkaly Abulgaziev noted that the Kyrgyz Government attaches great importance to the deepening of bilateral relations with China in all spheres of cooperation.

He spoke about the measures taken by the Government of the republic to improve the investment climate in the country.

First Vice Prime Minister also told about the third Economic Forum "Issyk-Kul 2016", which will be held in Cholpon-Ata and called on the Chinese counterparts to take an active part in this event. He expressed confidence that it will become an effective platform for strengthening the economic and industrial cooperation between the two countries.

Vice Governor of Shanxi Province (China) Wang Lixia stressed that the development of bilateral relations has become even more important and relevant following the adoption of the Silk Road Economic Belt concept.

"The members of our delegation are representatives of business community, business leaders interested in mutually beneficial cooperation," said Wang Lixia, according to Kabar.

First Vice Prime Minister Muhammetkaly Abulgaziev reminded that after the entry into the Eurasian Economic Union Kyrgyzstan has access to the market with a population of 180 million. He stressed that it also opens up new opportunities for entrepreneurs from China.

Vice Governor of Shaanxi Province Wang Lixia invited the First Vice Prime Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic to take part in the exhibition «EXPO Silk Road", which is held annually in May in the city of Xi'an, Shanxi Province.