    Environmental campaign: 328 tonnes of garbage collected in Semey

    12:53, 04 August 2019
    SEMEY. KAZINFORM More than 13,000 residents of Semey city joined the Birgе-Taza Qazaqstan environmental campaign on Saturday to clean up the left bank of the Ishim River and Beibitshilik island, the city information centre reports.

    As a result, 328 tonnesof garbage were collected.

    The campaignbrought together representatives of local enterprises and organizations, civilservants, youth NGOs.

    The environmentalclean-up will be held every Saturday till the close of October. It is open toall those willing.

    Tags:
    Environment East Kazakhstan region
