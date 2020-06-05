  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Environmental protection is the matter of national importance - Tokayev

    17:43, 05 June 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Dozens species of animals, fish and plants are endangered in Kazakhstan, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev tweeted.

    In his tweet, President Tokayev reminded that June 5 is the World Environment Day. This year the theme is biodiversity.

    In Kazakhstan, according to the Head of State, dozens species of animals, fish and plants are endangered. The environmental protection is the matter of national importance, he stressed.


    Tags:
    Environment President of Kazakhstan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!