Environmental situation in Astana will improve, MP

ASTANA. KAZINORM - The country has everything it needs to implement the five new social initiatives proposed by the President, Majilis Deputy Nurlan Abdirov said following the joint session of the Senate and Majilis with participation of President Nursultan Nazarbayev.

"Last year, there were commissioned more than 11 million square meters of housing. In his speech President stated it was not enough. Earlier we used to commission 6 million square meters every year and it was a good indicator, but now 11 million square meters are not enough to solve the problem. Therefore, banks will increase affordable loans and majority of the citizens will have a chance to buy their own homes," Nurlan Abdirov said.

The polluted air in Astana will soon become a history - solid fuel emissions will be 6 times less after gas supply line is built in Astana. The gas line will supply gas for 2,7 million people.

According to Nurlan Abdirov, the new initiatives proposed by the President aim at making Kazakhstan a social state. The President instructed the deputies to take the required measures as soon as possible and start implementation of these initiatives, which implies availability of financial funds for their implementation. The President also encouraged business to get actively involved in this work.