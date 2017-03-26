Environmental volunteers to plant 18 mln trees in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Baitak Bolashak stated its intention to plant 18 mln seedlings this year throughout Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The alliance representatives noted that the territory of the country is the 9th largest in the world. Little area is encompassed by forests and woodlands or only 1.2 percent (with 68 species of trees), and even with account for the wild shrubs and saxauls it is only 4.2 percent (266 species of shrubs).

"This situation adversely affects the climate and air and is harmful for human health as well. Besides, in Kazakhstan the share of deserts and semi-deserts is 58 percent of the territory, and only 10 percent are mountains", they said.

"We want to support our partners - Baitak Bolashak Environmental Alliance. 18 million is support for forests and gardens in Kazakhstan. We have already started planting trees", the Chairperson of the Board of Coalition for "Green" Economy and Development "G-Global" Saltanat Rakhimbekova noted.

According to the Head of the ecological alliance Azamatkhan Amirtayev, it is necessary to plant 18 million seedlings by this year end. He called on all Kazakh citizens to join them in planting of the country.

It should be noted that it is quite a symbolic act, as 18-millionth resident of Kazakhstan can be born exactly this year. According to Statistics Committee of Kazakh National Economy Ministry, the country's population as of February 1, 2017 was equal to 17,945,300 people including 10,305,700 (57.4 percent) of urban and 7,639,600 people (42.6 percent) of rural population. Meanwhile, the share of the male population is 48.4 percent and the females share is 51.6 percent. As compared with February 1, 2016, the population has increased by 231,500 people or 1.3 percent.