Envoy: Iran's trade with Eurasia to grow seriously

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Iranian ambassador to Russia in response to the signing of a free trade agreement between Iran and Eurasia Economic Union announced that Iran's exchange with the Union countries would soon grow seriously, IRNA reports.

Mehdi Sanaie on Saturday about the free trade agreement between Iran and the Eurasia Economic Union said the talks began three years ago, and now a table of commodities for reduction or elimination of tariff has been provided and two sides agreed upon eventually vie a lot of consultation.

The Iranian ambassador to Russia pointed out the benefits of the agreement for Iran, noting that it would have a great impact on regional trade agreements after it takes effect, reducing the customs tariff to the development of trade exchange between Iran and member-states of the Eurasian Economic Union.

Russian President Vladimir Putin approved the agreement last Wednesday by signing the agreement to open a free trade zone between Iran and the Eurasian Economic Union.