Envoy: Kazakhstan among Iran’s 20 export targets

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM – Iranian ambassador to Kazakhstan described Kazakhstan as one of 20 export targets for Iran, suggesting to hold expert meetings on extraterrestrial farming and issues related to sending technical and engineering services, IRNA reports.

Speaking in a videoconference on developing Iran-Kazakhstan economic relations, Majid Saber said Kazakhstan is the largest landlocked country, but its proximity to China and Russia, as well as its long coastline in the Caspian Sea, has given it a privileged position.

He also pointed to transit as an economic advantage for Iran with regard to Kazakhstan, saying Iran's economic priorities are based on transportation, transit, commercial, agricultural, and mine.

There are good capacities for Iranian businessmen and companies, he added.

Referring to recent phone conversations between Iranian and Kazakh foreign ministers and presidents, he said, «We will try to hold phone call between Iranian Minister of Road and Urban Development and Kazakh of Industry and Infrastructure Development aiming to solve economic problems.»

Saber went on to say that the Iranian embassy is reviewing the documents signed by the two countries to implement them very well.