Envoy meets with Kazakh students in Beijing

BEIJING. KAZINFORM On April 3, Kazakh Ambassador to China Shakhrat Nuryshev and a delegation of the Gumilyov Eurasian National University, headed by rector Yerlan Sydykov, met with activists of the Beijing branch of the Kazakh Students Association in China (KSAC), Kazinform correspondent reports.

In his speech, ambassador Nuryshev outlined the main provisions of President Nazarbayev's January Address, as well as the Five Social Initiatives he laid out in March.

He praised the work of the Association in maintaining the proper level of discipline, patriotic education, as well as popularization of Kazakhstan's achievements.



The ambassador urged students to take their education seriously and represent their country abroad with dignity.

In his turn, rector of the University, Yerlan Sydykov spoke about the Five Social Initiatives, as well as measures aimed at the implementation of the Rukhani Janghyru program. He also gave the KSAC a copy of the Shakarim book translated into Chinese, which was presented the day before in Xian.



The students were interested to learn more about the academic ties between universities of Kazakhstan and the People's Republic of China, as well as employment opportunities in Kazakhstan.



At the end of the meeting, ambassador Nuryshev presented gratitude letters to the students who distinguished themselves in their studies and public work.

According to the Ministry of Education of Kazakhstan, currently, there are 14,224 Kazakhstani students studying in China, of which about 2.500 study in the capital, Beijing.