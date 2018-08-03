Envoys from 85 nations to attend Hiroshima A-bomb memorial ceremony

HIROSHIMA. KAZINFORM Representatives from 85 countries and the European Union are expected to attend a memorial ceremony next week to mark the 73rd anniversary of the U.S. atomic bombing of Hiroshima, the city government said Friday.

Among the world's nuclear states, the United States, Britain, France and Russia will be represented at the annual event Monday, while China does not plan to send its representative, KYODO NEWS reports.

North Korea has yet to say whether it will send its official, according to the Hiroshima city government, which has invited 157 countries to take part in the ceremony from 8 a.m. at the Peace Memorial Park.

India, Pakistan, and Israel, de facto nuclear powers, will participate in the ceremony while Myanmar and Turkey are sending their officials to the event for the first time.

Izumi Nakamitsu, U.N. undersecretary general and high representative for disarmament affairs, will represent the international body.