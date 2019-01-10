EP commends evacuation of 47 Kazakhstani nationals from Syria

BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM Deputy of the European Parliament, Head of the EP Delegation for Cooperation with Central Asian countries Iveta Grigule-Pēterse commented on the humanitarian operation conducted by Kazakhstan to evacuate its 47 nationals Syria, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Each country sets an objective to care for its nationals, to ensure their physical security, first of all. The citizens of any country must be sure of their security wherever they are," said Iveta Grigule-Pēterse.



In her opinion, the European Parliament highly commended the evacuation of Kazakhstanis from Syria.



"We highly commend the humanitarian operation conducted by the Kazakh law-enforcement structures together with the MFA," said the Deputy.

She stressed that this special humanitarian operation proved a high level of preparedness of the Kazakh diplomats.



According to her, only a few countries in the world including the EU, Russia and U.S. return their nationals to homeland. "This is a good example for others," she emphasized.



"This example shows that Kazakhstan can be a good partner in settlement of complicated situations," she concluded.



On Wednesday, Akorda press service released Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev's statement regarding the humanitarian operation on evacuation of Kazakhstani nationals from Syria.