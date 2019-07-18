EP decides on composition of delegation for relations with Central Asian countries
MEPs voted on the composition of the interparliamentary delegations on Wednesday at midday.
The Delegation to the EU-Kazakhstan, EU-Kyrgyzstan,EU-Uzbekistan and EU-Tajikistan Parliamentary Cooperation Committees and for relationswith Turkmenistan and Mongolia consists of the following members:
Christian Konrad Doleschal, Kinga Gál,Fulvio Martusciello, Róża Thun und Hohenstein (Group of the European People’sParty);
Andris Ameriks, WłodzimierzCimoszewicz, Günther Sidl (Group of the Progressive Alliance of Socialists andDemocrats);
Chris Davies, Engin Eroglu, Viktor Uspaskich(Renew Europe Group);
Niklas Nienass, Alyn Smith (Group of theGreens–European Free Alliance);
Ivan David, Thierry Mariani (Identityand Democracy Group);
Eugen Jurzyca, Jacek Saryusz-Wolski(EuropeanConservatives and Reformists Group);
Malin Björk (Confederal Group of theEuropean United Left–Nordic Green Left);
Andrew England Kerr (Non-inscrits).
Delegation chairs and vice-chairs will be elected atthe delegations’ constitutive meetings, which are expected to take place inSeptember 2019.