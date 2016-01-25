  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Epic rally between Murray and Tomic, Australian Open 2016 (VIDIEO)

    18:37, 25 January 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Tomic-Murray match has ended some time ago in favour of Andy Murray. So, watch the best rally of the action.

    Tags:
    Sport Video World News Tennis News Video News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!