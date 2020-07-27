Epidemic situation improving in Karaganda region

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - The incidence of coronavirus infection has declined in Karaganda region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The daily growth rate stands at 1.5%. The number of ambulance calls has decreased three times. Meanwhile, governor of the region Zhenis Kassymbek instructed to start preparations for a possible second wave of COVID-19 in the autumn-winter period.

To date, 8,058 cases of coronavirus infection have been registered in Karaganda region. The disease has killed 81 residents of the region. 4,926 patients have recovered. According to the statistics, the epidemiological situation is improving. Infectious hospitals’ beds are occupied by 47%, provisional beds by 50%.

The hospitals have the necessary supply of necessary drugs. Polyclinics of the region received antibiotics for coronavirus-infected patients treated at home.

It is worth noting that the region plans to additionally purchase 1,500 pulse oximeters, 500 oxygen concentrators, 302 ventilators as well as computed tomographs and digital X-ray machines.