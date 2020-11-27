  • kz
    Epidemiological situation in Mangistau region ‘stable’ - Naduyev

    19:42, 27 November 2020
    Photo: None
    AKTAU. KAZINFORM – The epidemiological situation with the coronavirus infection remains stable in Mangistau region, Gaziz Naduyev, head of the Sanitary and Epidemiological Control Department of the region said Friday.

    At the briefing at the Regional Communications Service, Mr. Naduyev revealed the region is in the ‘green zone’.

    The COVID-19 has claimed lives of 74 people in the region since the start of the pandemic. however, 3,329 patients or 97.4% have fully recovered from the novel coronavirus. Six patients are receiving treatment at a specialized hospital, while nine more are isolating at home.

    1,169 cases of the coronavirus infection have been registered in Mangistau region, including 488 cases in Aktau city, 157 – in Zhanaozen, 40 – in Tupkaragan, 75 – in Karakiya, 42 – in Mangistau, 171 – in Munaily, 198 – in Beineu.


    Kazakhstan COVID-19 Coronavirus Mangystau region
