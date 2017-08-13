EQUUS project to boost tourism in Kazakhstan - Minister Abayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Minister of Information and Communications of Kazakhstan Dauren Abayev visited the filming location of a 3-episode documentary EQUUS about horses in Yernazar village of Akmola region on Saturday, Kazinform reports.

The project will be implemented in association with the U.S., Canada, the UK and Germany.







During the press tour to the village, Minister Abayev revealed that the documentary will be directed by a well-known Canadian documentary film maker Niobe Thompson. According to the minister, American, Canadian, German and French specialists will be attached to the project.



"It has been scientifically proven that this is the place where horses were domesticated for the first time, so we want to show it in the documentary," Abayev told the journalists.







Abayev reminded that in his article "Bolashakka bagar: rukhani zhangyru" President Nursultan Nazarbayev had called on Kazakhstanis to be proud of their heritage. The documentary, in his words, is a way to pay homage to our heritage.



Minister Abayev also stressed that the project will spruce up Kazakhstan's image and boost tourism in the country.



Earlier it was reported that the 3-episode documentary EQUUS about horse made in Kazakhstan will air in 2018 in 50 countries of the world.







