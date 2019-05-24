Equus: Story of the Horse. The First Rider screened in Prague

PRAGUE. KAZINFORM - In order to familiarize the wide Czech public with the ancient history of the Great Steppe and the contribution of the nomadic culture of Kazakhstan to the development of European and world civilization this week the film «Equus: Story of the Horse. The First Riders» was shown in Prague. This film is one of the parts of the documentary trilogy of the same name, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The film tells about the archaeological finds of recent years, presenting the irrefutable facts that the first people who domesticated the horse lived in the Kazakh steppes. This project is the result of international cooperation between producers of Canada and Kazakhstan (Canadian anthropologist Niobe Thompson and Kazakhstani researcher Nurbol Baymukhanov).



The event was attended by representatives of government agencies. Also, cultural and journalistic circles of the Czech Republic were there, as well as the foreign diplomatic corps.



The screening was organized within the framework of the implementation of the national program "Rukhani Janghyru" and the article of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev "Seven Facets of the Great Steppe".