Erdogan, Abbas attend opening of cathedral mosque in Moscow

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan are in Moscow to participate in the opening of the Cathedral Mosque.

According to the Grand Mufti of Russia Rawil Gaynetdin, Palestine has provided the equivalent of about $25,000 in financial assistance for the construction of the mosque, one of the largest in Europe and Russia.

The mosque opens after 10 years of construction and is expected to have a capacity of up to 10,000 worshipers. Abbas, currently visiting Russia, on Tuesday held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Russian-Palestinian relations, as well as the longstanding Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The Palestinian leader previously visited Moscow in May, where he was a guest at the military parade on the Red Square celebrating the end of World War II and the victory over Nazism, Sputniknews.com reports.