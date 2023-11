Erdogan approves new Cabinet headed by prime minister Yildirim

ANKARA. KAZINFORM - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday approved the composition of the new government to be headed by Prime Minister Binali Yildirim, the presidential administration said in a statement.

Tugrul Turkes, Mehmet Simsek and Numan Kurtulmus retained their posts as deputy prime ministers in the new government and were joined by Veysi Kaynak and Nurettin Canikli.

New government members also include Finance Minister Naci Agbal, Defense Minister Fikri Isik, Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci, Culture and Tourism Minister Nabi Avci, EU Affairs Minister Omer Celik.

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Interior Minister Efkan Ala and Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Berat Albayrak retained their posts in the new government.

Source: Sputnik International