    Erdogan cancelled visit to Kazakhstan due terrorist attack in Istanbul

    15:01, 11 December 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan cancelled his visit to Kazakhstan because of the terrorist attack in Istanbul, Anadolu Agency informed.

    According to the agency, the President of Turkey intended to visit Kazakhstan on December 11-12 by the invitation of President Nursultan Nazarbayev.

    As earlier reported, the terrorist attack happened in Istanbul after the match Besiktas - Bursaspor. According to the authorities, at first near Vodafon-arena stadium a car filled with explosives got blasted, and in 45 seconds in the park a suicide bomber undermined himself. According to the latest data, as a result of the attack 29 people - 27 police officers died and two civil- died, 166 people were injured. Ten people have been detained. December 11 in Turkey is declared a day of mourning.

    President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev directed a telegram of condolence to President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

