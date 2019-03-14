  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Erdogan inaugurates Europe's biggest hospital

    19:49, 14 March 2019
    Photo: None
    ANKARA. KAZINFORM Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday inaugurated capital's Bilkent City Hospital, Europe's biggest hospital.

    The hospital has a bed capacity of 3,633 with 131 operation rooms and 904 outpatient clinics, Anadolu Agency reports.

    The Bilkent City Hospital will receive 30,000 patients and treat 8,000 emergency patients daily when in full capacity.

    The hospital also houses Turkey's biggest laboratory, as well as two heliports.

    Tags:
    World News Healthcare Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!