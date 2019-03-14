Erdogan inaugurates Europe's biggest hospital

ANKARA. KAZINFORM Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday inaugurated capital's Bilkent City Hospital, Europe's biggest hospital.

The hospital has a bed capacity of 3,633 with 131 operation rooms and 904 outpatient clinics, Anadolu Agency reports.

The Bilkent City Hospital will receive 30,000 patients and treat 8,000 emergency patients daily when in full capacity.



The hospital also houses Turkey's biggest laboratory, as well as two heliports.