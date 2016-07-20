Erdogan, Putin to meet in Russia early August

BAKU. KAZINFORM Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will meet in Russia in early August, TASS reported July 20.

"The presidents agreed that the meeting will take place in the Russian Federation in early August, but the city and the exact date are being specified," Russian president's spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.



President Putin had a telephone conversation with his Turkish counterpart July 17.



The conversation was initiated by the Russian side.



While commenting on the coup attempt in Turkey, President Putin stressed Russia's fundamental position on the inadmissibility of the anti-constitutional actions and violence in the country and expressed his condolences over the casualties.



In his turn, President Erdogan told his Russian counterpart that all measures will be taken to ensure security of Russian tourists in the Turkish resorts.



Source: Today.az.