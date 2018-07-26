Erdogan, Putin to meet on BRICS summit sidelines

ANKARA. KAZINFORM In South Africa, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Thursday are set to have their second face-to-face meeting this year.

Erdogan and Putin will have a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the annual summit of BRICS countries -- Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa -- hosted in Johannesburg, Anadolu Agency reports.

The main topic of the meeting will be Syria. The leaders are also expected to exchange views on the upcoming Tehran summit as part of the Astana process on Syria.

